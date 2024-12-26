Tragedy in the Skies: NATO Calls for Investigation

NATO has demanded a comprehensive inquiry into the tragic Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash, which claimed 38 lives. The crash occurred near Aktau, Kazakhstan, involving an Embraer passenger jet.

Spokesperson Farah Dakhlallah extended thoughts and prayers to the victims' families, while emphasizing the urgency of understanding the crash's cause.

The plane diverted from a region of Russia, recently on high alert due to Ukrainian drone strikes. As Kazakhstan officials remain uncertain about the cause, the call for clarity resonates strongly.

(With inputs from agencies.)