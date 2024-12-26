Left Menu

Tragedy in the Skies: NATO Calls for Investigation

NATO has urged a thorough investigation into the Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash that killed 38 people near Aktau, Kazakhstan. The incident involved an Embraer jet diverting from a Russian area. NATO expressed condolences and wished a swift recovery for the injured, stressing the need for clarity on the cause.

Updated: 26-12-2024 18:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
NATO has demanded a comprehensive inquiry into the tragic Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash, which claimed 38 lives. The crash occurred near Aktau, Kazakhstan, involving an Embraer passenger jet.

Spokesperson Farah Dakhlallah extended thoughts and prayers to the victims' families, while emphasizing the urgency of understanding the crash's cause.

The plane diverted from a region of Russia, recently on high alert due to Ukrainian drone strikes. As Kazakhstan officials remain uncertain about the cause, the call for clarity resonates strongly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

