Celigo Relocates to Hyderabad's Hi-Tech City for Innovation Hub

Celigo, an AI-driven integration platform, has moved to a new office at Sattva Knowledge Park in Hi-Tech City, Hyderabad. This relocation highlights Celigo's expansion efforts and dedication to creating an innovative workspace. The modern facility aims to enhance collaboration, communication, and to foster a supportive work environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 16:01 IST
Celigo Moves to a new State-of-the-Art Office Space to Drive Growth and Innovation. Image Credit: ANI
Celigo, an AI-focused Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS), announced its strategic relocation to a new office in Sattva Knowledge Park, situated in Hyderabad's bustling Hi-Tech City. This move is part of the company's growth strategy, emphasizing its dedication to fostering a collaborative and innovation-centric work environment.

Manisha Dash, Celigo's Head of HR-APAC, expressed that the newly opened office is designed to bolster creativity and teamwork. 'A well-designed space can two-fold as inspiration and promote bonds that contribute to success,' she remarked. The office offers open-plan workspaces, modern meeting facilities, and amenities aimed at boosting employee productivity and comfort.

Celigo acknowledges the ongoing commitment of its employees, which significantly contributed to enabling this transition. As the company continues to grow, it remains dedicated to enhancing workplace culture, providing an exemplary experience for its team while scaling new operational heights.

