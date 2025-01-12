Left Menu

UP's Bold Move: 'No Helmet, No Fuel' Policy to Curb Road Fatalities

The Uttar Pradesh Transport Department has introduced a 'no helmet, no fuel' policy across the state to reduce two-wheeler accidents. Fuel stations are instructed not to serve riders without helmets. Supported by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the initiative emphasizes awareness and strict implementation in collaboration with police and regional transport offices.

UP's Bold Move: 'No Helmet, No Fuel' Policy to Curb Road Fatalities
The Uttar Pradesh Transport Department has announced a progressive 'no helmet, no fuel' policy aimed at curbing road accidents involving two-wheelers. By refusing fuel to helmetless riders, the initiative seeks to enforce road safety across the state's 75 districts, according to a directive issued on January 8 by Transport Commissioner Brajesh Narain Singh.

Data highlights the urgency of this measure as a significant number of road fatalities involve two-wheeler riders not wearing helmets. Backed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who noted a distressing annual toll of 25,000 to 26,000 lives lost in the state, the move is expected to instill responsible road behavior among commuters.

The enforcement strategy includes educating fuel station operators about relevant legal provisions, coordinating with police and RTOs, and launching awareness campaigns through various media. The goal is to emphasize helmets as life-saving devices, enhancing their perception beyond a legal mandate.

