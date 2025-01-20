Chhattisgarh's Inclusive Growth Plan: Empowering the Landless

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has announced an ambitious scheme that offers Rs 10,000 annually to landless farm labourers. This initiative, the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Bhoomihin Krishi Majdoor Kalyan Yojana, pledges to enhance the livelihoods of over 5.62 lakh beneficiaries in the state.

Speaking at the launch event in Raipur, Sai remarked that this scheme fulfills a major election promise by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to uplift the socio-economic conditions of landless agricultural workers in Chhattisgarh. The scheme not only targets farm laborers but also includes other financially vulnerable groups.

The initiative is set to provide a total of Rs 562.11 crore per year to beneficiaries, aiming to bolster the economic foundations of landless families. This aid will secure education and healthcare for their children, bringing much-needed stability and hope for the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)