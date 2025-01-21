Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Prepares for Global Investors Summit

Madhya Pradesh officials, led by Chief Secretary Anurag Jain and DGP Kailash Makwana, prepared for the upcoming Global Investors Summit in Bhopal. Scheduled for February 24-25 and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the summit aims to attract investments to the state. Officials reviewed arrangements and provided instructions for security, traffic, and session management.

Updated: 21-01-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 18:05 IST
On Tuesday, top officials from the Madhya Pradesh government, including Chief Secretary Anurag Jain and Director General of Police Kailash Makwana, assessed the arrangements for the upcoming Global Investors Summit (GIS) in Bhopal. The summit is slated for February 24-25 and will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The officials conducted a detailed inspection of the venue at Indira Gandhi Manav Sangrahalaya, providing necessary directions to ensure a successful event. Security protocols, traffic management, and the smooth movement of VIPs and delegates were vital aspects addressed by the team.

The summit, a first for Bhopal, aims to draw investment to Madhya Pradesh. Authorities are preparing a comprehensive plan to make the event memorable for international participants. The state officials emphasize timely execution of all preparations, ensuring foreign representatives leave with a favorable impression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

