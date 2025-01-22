Left Menu

Tragic Fatality in Mumbai: Motorcyclist Loses Life Under Bus

A 25-year-old motorcyclist, Vaibhav Kamble, died in Mumbai after losing control and falling under a BEST bus. The accident occurred between Borivali and Kandivali stations. Kamble suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at a hospital. The bus driver is under investigation by Borivali police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 21:33 IST
A young motorcyclist, Vaibhav Kamble, tragically lost his life in a collision with a BEST bus in Mumbai's Borivali West area. The accident unfolded as Kamble attempted to overtake the bus, a move that caused him to lose control and led to his motorcycle skidding under the vehicle.

The unfortunate incident resulted in severe head injuries when Kamble came into contact with the bus's rear wheel. Despite being rushed to medical facilities, his injuries proved fatal, and he was pronounced dead at Shatabdi Hospital, marking a grim outcome to this fatal accident.

In the aftermath, Borivali police filed a case against the bus driver, Sandesh Shrikant Sutar. Authorities have issued a notice to Sutar as part of their ongoing investigation into the factors leading to this tragic event. Safety concerns on Mumbai's roads remain under scrutiny as investigations proceed.

