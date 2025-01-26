Left Menu

NCRTC Launches Free Shuttle Service for Ghaziabad Commuters

The NCRTC has introduced a free shuttle service connecting the Ghaziabad RRTS station with the Shaheed Sthal metro station to improve commuter convenience. The initiative enhances last-mile connectivity and promotes eco-friendly transportation. This service will remain operational while a foot-over bridge is constructed to further streamline access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 15:31 IST
NCRTC Launches Free Shuttle Service for Ghaziabad Commuters
  • Country:
  • India

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has launched a new shuttle service linking the Ghaziabad RRTS station with the Shaheed Sthal metro station to bolster commuter convenience. The initiative, aimed at enhancing last-mile connectivity, underscores NCRTC's commitment to passenger experience by offering the shuttle service free of charge.

The distance between the stations is a mere 300 meters, and NCRTC has deployed e-rickshaws to shuttle commuters efficiently during peak hours. This eco-friendly initiative not only provides a hassle-free, comfortable, and safe transfer but also supports sustainable transport options. Plans are in place to expand the service based on demand.

Additionally, construction is underway for a foot-over bridge to connect the metro station with the Namo Bharat Station, ensuring seamless access for passengers. Meanwhile, Ghaziabad City Transport Services Limited operates electric buses on seven routes, further reinforcing the city's last-mile connectivity infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025