NCRTC Launches Free Shuttle Service for Ghaziabad Commuters

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has launched a new shuttle service linking the Ghaziabad RRTS station with the Shaheed Sthal metro station to bolster commuter convenience. The initiative, aimed at enhancing last-mile connectivity, underscores NCRTC's commitment to passenger experience by offering the shuttle service free of charge.

The distance between the stations is a mere 300 meters, and NCRTC has deployed e-rickshaws to shuttle commuters efficiently during peak hours. This eco-friendly initiative not only provides a hassle-free, comfortable, and safe transfer but also supports sustainable transport options. Plans are in place to expand the service based on demand.

Additionally, construction is underway for a foot-over bridge to connect the metro station with the Namo Bharat Station, ensuring seamless access for passengers. Meanwhile, Ghaziabad City Transport Services Limited operates electric buses on seven routes, further reinforcing the city's last-mile connectivity infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)