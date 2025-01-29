Airfare Concerns Prompt Action Ahead of Maha Kumbh Mahotsav

Facing mounting concerns over high airfare to Prayagraj, the civil aviation ministry has called on airlines to offer reasonable prices. India's largest airline, IndiGo, responded by slashing fares by 30-50%, a significant reprieve for passengers planning to attend the imminent Maha Kumbh Mahotsav.

Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi highlighted the issue in parliament, labeling the fares as exorbitantly high, and urged the aviation regulator, DGCA, to intervene. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu held meetings with airline executives, emphasizing the need for accessible pricing during the festival.

Efforts to address the situation include increasing the number of flights to Prayagraj to 132, providing approximately 80,000 monthly seats, and expanding connectivity to 17 cities. Despite these efforts, ticket prices remain a contentious issue, especially with rising travel demand for this significant religious event.

