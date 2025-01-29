Left Menu

Airfare Concerns Prompt Action Ahead of Maha Kumbh Mahotsav

The Indian civil aviation ministry has urged airlines to keep Prayagraj flight prices reasonable amid the Kumbh Mela travel surge. IndiGo has cut fares by up to 50%. With 132 flights and 80,000 monthly seats, Prayagraj remains accessible from 17 cities. Efforts aim to ensure affordable access during this religious festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 20:09 IST
Facing mounting concerns over high airfare to Prayagraj, the civil aviation ministry has called on airlines to offer reasonable prices. India's largest airline, IndiGo, responded by slashing fares by 30-50%, a significant reprieve for passengers planning to attend the imminent Maha Kumbh Mahotsav.

Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi highlighted the issue in parliament, labeling the fares as exorbitantly high, and urged the aviation regulator, DGCA, to intervene. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu held meetings with airline executives, emphasizing the need for accessible pricing during the festival.

Efforts to address the situation include increasing the number of flights to Prayagraj to 132, providing approximately 80,000 monthly seats, and expanding connectivity to 17 cities. Despite these efforts, ticket prices remain a contentious issue, especially with rising travel demand for this significant religious event.

