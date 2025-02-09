Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Bus Accident Claims Lives in Southern Mexico

A tragic bus accident in southern Mexico has resulted in over three dozen deaths. The bus, carrying 44 passengers, was traveling between Cancun and Tabasco. Local authorities expressed their condolences, and the bus company, Tours Acosta, is cooperating with officials to determine the cause of the accident.

A tragic bus accident in southern Mexico has claimed the lives of more than three dozen people, stirring grief across the region. The incident occurred while the bus, reportedly carrying 44 passengers, was en route between Cancun and Tabasco.

Local media have reported widespread sorrow, with Ovidio Peralta, mayor of Comalcalco, one of the affected areas, stating, "We are attentive to the federal and state authorities to help with whatever they request." Details surrounding the accident are still emerging as authorities continue their investigations.

Tours Acosta, the operator of the ill-fated vehicle, has expressed profound sorrow over the tragedy. The company confirmed on social media that the bus maintained speed compliance, and pledged full cooperation with the ongoing investigation. Further updates from Tabasco's secretary of government, Ramiro Lopez, are anticipated as the situation develops.

(With inputs from agencies.)

