Uttar Pradesh's Financial Renaissance: A Beacon of Economic Growth

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday highlighted Uttar Pradesh's remarkable economic growth, which has outpaced the national average. In the Legislative Council, he stated that the next fiscal's budget is designed to reach every citizen with development and reflects the government's commitment to economic acceleration and increasing per capita income.

In the fiscal year 2023-24, India's GDP grew at 9.6%, while Uttar Pradesh's GSDP rose by 11.6%. Adityanath reinforced that the state's budget, totaling Rs 8,08,736 crore, is largely for capital expenditure, ensuring rapid development. The Chief Minister targeted opposition criticisms, emphasizing financial discipline and highlighting a fiscal deficit of 2.97% within acceptable limits.

Noting past financial mismanagement, Adityanath praised the state's transformation into a revenue-surplus entity. Citing support from NITI Aayog and RBI, he underscored improvements in revenue contribution, FDI attraction, and financial transparency. The goal is to increase GSDP to Rs 32 lakh crore by 2026 as Uttar Pradesh aims to set an example in economic governance.

