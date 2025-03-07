Dipak Desai's 'Yaadon Ke Gubbare' Wins Dadasaheb Phalke Indian Television Award
Renowned author Dipak Desai was honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Indian Television Award 2025 for his poetry book 'Yaadon Ke Gubbare', recognized for its evocative storytelling. The award highlights Desai's significant contribution to contemporary Indian literature, celebrated at a star-studded event in Mumbai.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai, Maharashtra: Celebrated author Dipak Desai received the coveted Dadasaheb Phalke Indian Television Award 2025 for his insightful poetry collection, 'Yaadon Ke Gubbare'. The accolade was presented by Filmora Company's Chairman Akhilesh Singh amidst a stellar gathering at Mumbai's Sahara Five-Star Hotel, marking a pivotal moment in literary and entertainment spheres.
'Yaadon Ke Gubbare' has been lauded for its compelling storytelling and emotional resonance, capturing themes of nostalgia and human relationships. Its acclaim as the Best Book of the Year underscores Desai's influential role in Indian literature. The Dadasaheb Phalke Awards annually honor excellence in entertainment and literature, with this year's event drawing attention for its celebration of creative achievements across film, television, and writing.
Beyond this accolade, Desai has garnered recognition from Maharashtra's Governor, a former Union Minister, and the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. His work, including 'Yug Purush Narendra Modi', inaugurated by Gujarat's Chief Minister, has bolstered his standing as a leading literary figure. Desai expressed his gratitude, attributing the award to the emotive power of his writing and dedicating the honor to appreciative readers.
The ceremony highlighted an increasing recognition of Indian literary accomplishments and storytelling's role in cultural and emotional discourse, showcasing the dynamic landscape of Indian writing today. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: This press release is from VMPL. ANI holds no responsibility for its content.)
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mumbai City FC Coach Confident Despite Stalemate Against Hyderabad
Hyderabad FC Holds Mumbai City FC in Thrilling Goalless Draw
Bomb Threats Shake Mumbai's Political Landscape
Exploring Wealth Disparity: Jason Isaacs' Transformative Journey from Mumbai to Thailand
Royal Challengers Eye Hat-Trick Against Mighty Mumbai Indians