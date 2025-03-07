US Job Market Defies Economic Uncertainty Amid Trade War Threats

US employers added 151,000 jobs last month despite potential challenges posed by threats of a trade war, federal workforce purges, and immigration actions by President Donald. The unemployment rate saw a slight increase to 4.1%, yet the job market has shown remarkable resilience amid high interest rates and economic pressures.

The Labour Department's latest report revealed that the economy continues to create jobs, though hiring has decreased from previous years' numbers. In a period marked by economic uncertainty, economists highlight the positive momentum in the labor market despite potential risks from high tariffs on imports.

Financial experts warn that steep tariff increases could result in business adjustments that might affect hiring, wages, and consumer spending. Economist Lydia Boussour notes that these adjustments could lead to a more severe job slowdown, with heightened inflation affecting income stability and consumer spending.

(With inputs from agencies.)