Left Menu

US Job Market Defies Economic Uncertainty Amid Trade War Threats

The US job market added 151,000 jobs while facing potential challenges such as trade war threats, federal workforce purges, and deportation promises. Despite high interest rates, the job market remains resilient. However, uncertainties rise as tariff increases may impact future hiring and wages, causing economic instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-03-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 19:56 IST
US Job Market Defies Economic Uncertainty Amid Trade War Threats
  • Country:
  • United States

US employers added 151,000 jobs last month despite potential challenges posed by threats of a trade war, federal workforce purges, and immigration actions by President Donald. The unemployment rate saw a slight increase to 4.1%, yet the job market has shown remarkable resilience amid high interest rates and economic pressures.

The Labour Department's latest report revealed that the economy continues to create jobs, though hiring has decreased from previous years' numbers. In a period marked by economic uncertainty, economists highlight the positive momentum in the labor market despite potential risks from high tariffs on imports.

Financial experts warn that steep tariff increases could result in business adjustments that might affect hiring, wages, and consumer spending. Economist Lydia Boussour notes that these adjustments could lead to a more severe job slowdown, with heightened inflation affecting income stability and consumer spending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025