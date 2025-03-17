Left Menu

Investigating the IGI Airport Canopy Collapse: Causes and Consequences

The Airports Authority of India is examining inputs on the collapse of a forecourt canopy at Delhi's IGI Airport in June 2024. Heavy rains caused the collapse, resulting in one death and six injuries. A civil aviation ministry committee has reviewed IIT Delhi's findings, and reinstatement work is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 19:50 IST
Investigating the IGI Airport Canopy Collapse: Causes and Consequences
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is currently reviewing detailed inputs from the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) regarding the canopy collapse incident at Terminal 1 of Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, in June last year.

Heavy rains triggered the collapse on June 28, 2024, resulting in one fatality and injuries to six others. In response, the civil aviation ministry formed a high-level committee with structural engineers from IIT Delhi to assess the incident. Their findings have been examined, and DIAL's response is being considered by AAI.

DIAL, under GMR Group leadership with AAI as a shareholder, has begun reinstatement work at the affected terminal. Compensation of Rs 20 lakh was granted to the deceased's family. Similar issues occurred at Jabalpur and Rajkot airports around the same time, Mohol noted during a session at Rajya Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025