Investigating the IGI Airport Canopy Collapse: Causes and Consequences

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is currently reviewing detailed inputs from the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) regarding the canopy collapse incident at Terminal 1 of Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, in June last year.

Heavy rains triggered the collapse on June 28, 2024, resulting in one fatality and injuries to six others. In response, the civil aviation ministry formed a high-level committee with structural engineers from IIT Delhi to assess the incident. Their findings have been examined, and DIAL's response is being considered by AAI.

DIAL, under GMR Group leadership with AAI as a shareholder, has begun reinstatement work at the affected terminal. Compensation of Rs 20 lakh was granted to the deceased's family. Similar issues occurred at Jabalpur and Rajkot airports around the same time, Mohol noted during a session at Rajya Sabha.

