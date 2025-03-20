Turkish Markets Shaken as Lira Stumbles Amid Political Turmoil

On Thursday, Turkey's banking index nosedived over 8% amid escalating apprehension that the central bank might halt forthcoming interest rate reductions. This follows a sharp tumble of the lira and the arrest of key political figure Ekrem Imamoglu, shaking investor confidence.

The benchmark BIST-100 stock index experienced a volatile opening, eventually falling 1.01%. The banking index initially dropped 1.68% early in the day, exacerbating to over 8% declines as market tension heightened.

In efforts to curb the lira's crash, authorities reportedly executed a massive FX transaction, potentially exceeding $10 billion. While the lira reeled from a historic low, traders and analysts are now pondering the future of Turkey's monetary easing, with some expecting an implicit rate hike if foreign exchange demand persists.

