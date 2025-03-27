Left Menu

U.S. Greenlights Major Drone Deal With Qatar

The U.S. State Department has authorized the potential sale of drones to Qatar for $1.96 billion. Key contractors include General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Lockheed Martin, and RTX Corp, among others.

The U.S. State Department has given the thumbs-up for a potential $1.96 billion sale of drones to Qatar, as confirmed by the Pentagon on Wednesday.

Leading the charge as principal contractors are General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Lockheed Martin, and RTX Corp. The lineup also includes L3Harris, Boeing, and Leonardo SpA.

This move underscores the strengthening of defense ties between the two nations and highlights the growing demand for advanced unmanned aerial technologies in the Middle East.

