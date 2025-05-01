Fuel Price Cut: Relief for Aviation and Hospitality Sectors

In a significant move likely to benefit both the aviation and hospitality sectors, the price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) was reduced by 4.4 percent on Thursday. This marks the second substantial price cut within the last month.

Concurrently, commercial LPG prices saw a decrease of Rs 14.50 per cylinder, reflecting international pricing benchmarks. The cost of ATF in the national capital now stands at Rs 85,486.80 per kilolitre, as confirmed by state-owned fuel retailers.

These price reductions coincide with a softening of international oil prices, driven by a global trade war impacting fuel demand. Meanwhile, domestic petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged, maintaining stability in consumer costs.

