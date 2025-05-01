Left Menu

Fuel Price Cut: Relief for Aviation and Hospitality Sectors

The price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) and commercial LPG has been significantly reduced, offering relief to the aviation and hospitality industries. The ATF price was cut by 4.4%, while the cost of commercial LPG cylinders dropped by Rs 14.50. These reductions align with the recent decline in international oil prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 12:41 IST
Fuel Price Cut: Relief for Aviation and Hospitality Sectors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move likely to benefit both the aviation and hospitality sectors, the price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) was reduced by 4.4 percent on Thursday. This marks the second substantial price cut within the last month.

Concurrently, commercial LPG prices saw a decrease of Rs 14.50 per cylinder, reflecting international pricing benchmarks. The cost of ATF in the national capital now stands at Rs 85,486.80 per kilolitre, as confirmed by state-owned fuel retailers.

These price reductions coincide with a softening of international oil prices, driven by a global trade war impacting fuel demand. Meanwhile, domestic petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged, maintaining stability in consumer costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025