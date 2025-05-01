Fuel Price Cut: Relief for Aviation and Hospitality Sectors
The price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) and commercial LPG has been significantly reduced, offering relief to the aviation and hospitality industries. The ATF price was cut by 4.4%, while the cost of commercial LPG cylinders dropped by Rs 14.50. These reductions align with the recent decline in international oil prices.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move likely to benefit both the aviation and hospitality sectors, the price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) was reduced by 4.4 percent on Thursday. This marks the second substantial price cut within the last month.
Concurrently, commercial LPG prices saw a decrease of Rs 14.50 per cylinder, reflecting international pricing benchmarks. The cost of ATF in the national capital now stands at Rs 85,486.80 per kilolitre, as confirmed by state-owned fuel retailers.
These price reductions coincide with a softening of international oil prices, driven by a global trade war impacting fuel demand. Meanwhile, domestic petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged, maintaining stability in consumer costs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- fuel
- ATF
- LPG
- price
- reduction
- aviation
- hospitality
- oil
- international
- economy
ALSO READ
Govt and Industry Unite to Strengthen New Zealand's Hospitality Sector
Fueling the Future: The Push for Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production
Goa's Hospitality Boom: Tax Breaks in Hinterland
India to Soar Ahead of China in Aviation Growth by 2026
Indian Aviation: Leading the Way with the World's Youngest Fleet