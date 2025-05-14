Tragic Accident: Speeding Dumper Claims Lives of Three Young Men in Uttar Pradesh

A tragic accident claimed the lives of three young men in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district when a speeding dumper truck collided with their motorcycle. The collision occurred on the Biwanr-Jalalpur road, according to local authorities.

The victims were identified as Raja, 22, Shatrughan, 27, and Amar, 18, all residents of Rajepuram locality, Kalpi town. They were en route to a wedding when the fatal incident happened near Bandhur Khurd village.

The truck's forceful impact led to Raja's immediate death, while Shatrughan and Amar succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. Police have seized the truck and are taking legal action following notification from the victims' families.

