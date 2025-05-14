Left Menu

Tragic Accident: Speeding Dumper Claims Lives of Three Young Men in Uttar Pradesh

Three young men lost their lives when a speeding dumper truck collided with their motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district. The victims, on their way to a wedding, were identified as Raja, Shatrughan, and Amar. Police have seized the truck and are awaiting a formal complaint from the families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur(Up) | Updated: 14-05-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 15:24 IST
Tragic Accident: Speeding Dumper Claims Lives of Three Young Men in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident claimed the lives of three young men in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district when a speeding dumper truck collided with their motorcycle. The collision occurred on the Biwanr-Jalalpur road, according to local authorities.

The victims were identified as Raja, 22, Shatrughan, 27, and Amar, 18, all residents of Rajepuram locality, Kalpi town. They were en route to a wedding when the fatal incident happened near Bandhur Khurd village.

The truck's forceful impact led to Raja's immediate death, while Shatrughan and Amar succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. Police have seized the truck and are taking legal action following notification from the victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

