Venezuela Suspends Colombia Flights Amid New Conspiracy Allegations

Venezuela has halted flights originating from Colombia after detaining 38 individuals, amongst them 17 foreigners, on conspiracy charges, the country's Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello declared on Monday.

The Venezuelan government frequently accuses opposition parties and U.S. entities of collaborating in alleged conspiracies and attacks on its infrastructure, allegations both groups consistently deny.

The arrests, including figures identified as bombers and mercenaries, come ahead of Venezuela's legislative and gubernatorial elections, with aviation restrictions expected to last until May 26. Colombia seeks clarification regarding its nationals involved.

