Venezuela Suspends Colombia Flights Amid New Conspiracy Allegations

Venezuela has suspended flights from Colombia following the arrests of 38 individuals, including foreigners, accused of conspiracy. Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello announced the ban amid accusations of planned attacks against the government. Colombia seeks more information, while Venezuela preps for upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 03:36 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 03:36 IST
Venezuela Suspends Colombia Flights Amid New Conspiracy Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Venezuela has halted flights originating from Colombia after detaining 38 individuals, amongst them 17 foreigners, on conspiracy charges, the country's Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello declared on Monday.

The Venezuelan government frequently accuses opposition parties and U.S. entities of collaborating in alleged conspiracies and attacks on its infrastructure, allegations both groups consistently deny.

The arrests, including figures identified as bombers and mercenaries, come ahead of Venezuela's legislative and gubernatorial elections, with aviation restrictions expected to last until May 26. Colombia seeks clarification regarding its nationals involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

