Jet Fuel and LPG Prices Plummet Amid Global Oil Price Dip

Driven by falling international benchmark oil prices, jet fuel (ATF) prices saw a 3% decrease, marking the third consecutive monthly reduction. Commercial LPG rates also fell by Rs 24 per cylinder. The price cuts provide relief to airlines, for whom fuel is a significant cost component.

  India

On Sunday, prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) were reduced by 3%, marking the third consecutive reduction as international oil and gas prices soften. This fall has translated to a Rs 2,414.25 cut per kilolitre, now priced at Rs 83,072.55 in Delhi, easing the cost burden on commercial airlines.

The same trend affected commercial LPG, with a Rs 24 deduction per 19-kg cylinder, now costing Rs 1,723.50 in the national capital. The reduction mirrors price cuts from previous months, amounting to Rs 41 per cylinder since April, aligning with global price declines spurred by a weakened fuel demand outlook due to trade tensions.

Despite these changes, domestic LPG prices remain stable at Rs 853 per 14.2-kg cylinder. State-owned oil companies continue monthly price adjustments based on international benchmarks and currency rates, while domestic petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged since pre-election cuts last year.

