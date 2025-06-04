Delhi's Infrastructure Revolution: A Double-Engine Government Initiative
Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport, convened with Delhi's authorities to review NHAI projects worth Rs 35,000 crore in the capital. Key initiatives include an underground tunnel and elevated road, with additional drainage solutions. This dual government effort aims to streamline operations and expedite urban development.
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, held a strategic meeting with Delhi's Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday. The discussion focused on evaluating the progress of ongoing National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) projects in the city.
Following the meeting, Chief Minister Gupta emphasized the benefits of the 'double-engine' government system, highlighting the BJP's influence both at the central level and within the city. She noted that about Rs 35,000 crore worth of projects are under development, including a seven-kilometer underground tunnel connecting Shiv Murti to Nelson Mandela Road and an elevated road from INA to the Indira Gandhi International Airport.
Gupta also announced that NHAI is taking charge of constructing a drainage system along its roadways to mitigate issues caused by multiple agencies, with support from the Public Works Department (PWD). Additional infrastructure improvements include road overbridge and underbridge projects valued at Rs 150 crore. Gupta expressed gratitude to the central government for Rs 1.25 lakh crore worth of past projects, underscoring the significant infrastructural advancements for Delhi.
