Alaskan Ocean Drama: Crew Abandons Cargo Ship Aflame

A cargo ship, the Morning Midas, was abandoned by its crew after a fire broke out aboard the vessel carrying 3,000 vehicles, including 800 electric cars, near Alaska's Aleutian islands. The crew was safely rescued, and emergency efforts are underway to control the fire and salvage the ship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Anchorage | Updated: 05-06-2025 06:55 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 06:55 IST
The crew of the cargo ship 'Morning Midas' faced critical decisions as fire engulfed the vessel carrying 3,000 vehicles. Among them were 800 electric cars, raising concerns over safety protocols with these kinds of loads on ships.

The incident occurred off Alaska's Aleutian islands, prompting immediate evacuation attempts. The crew managed to abandon ship and transfer to a lifeboat, where they were later rescued by the merchant ship Cosco Hellas. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

Zodiac Maritime, the ship's management company, is currently coordinating with emergency responders to manage the ongoing fire and potential salvage operations. The situation harkens back to other maritime incidents, underscoring the growing need for robust safety protocols on the high seas. The fire's cause and eventual ship recovery remain in progress.

