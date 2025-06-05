Tragic Accident in Madhya Pradesh: Seven Lives Lost in Horrific Highway Collision

A devastating accident occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, claiming the lives of seven people, including four members of a single family, when a truck and an auto-rickshaw collided on Thursday. The incident has left three others in critical condition.

The crash took place around 2:30 p.m. on National Highway-30 near Aughad Temple. The victims were returning from a religious trip to the Ganga River at Prayagraj and were en route to Naigarhi in Mauganj district. The truck involved in the crash was heading to Rewa from Prayagraj.

Officials report that the truck overturned while navigating a steep curve on the highway, causing a load of asbestos-cement sheets to fall onto the autorickshaw, carrying ten passengers. An investigation is underway to determine the cause, whether negligence or mechanical failure. Traffic was briefly disrupted. In response, the state government announced financial aid to the victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)