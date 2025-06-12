Left Menu

Palestinian Children Seek Healing in Italy Amid Ongoing Conflict

A group of Palestinian children, including Adam Al-Najjar who lost nine siblings, arrived in Italy for medical treatment. The Italian government has facilitated the treatment of injured Palestinian minors. Despite supporting Israel, Italy has expressed concern over the rising death toll in Gaza.

Updated: 12-06-2025 03:26 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 03:26 IST
In a humanitarian mission, 17 Palestinian children, including Adam Al-Najjar who lost nine siblings in a Gaza strike, have arrived in Italy for medical care. They landed in Milan, received by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, and are being treated at various hospitals across Italy.

Adam Al-Najjar has multiple fractures and nerve damage, having suffered severe injuries in the attack. Despite Italy's political stance supporting Israel, the country has extended medical assistance to many Gaza victims.

Italian foreign ministry confirmed 70 Palestinians landed in Italy for treatment. UNICEF reports severe child casualties due to prolonged conflict, while Italy's response showcases a balance between diplomatic ties and humanitarian aid.

