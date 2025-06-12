China Expands 240-Hour Visa-Free Transit Policy

China has announced an extension of its 240-hour visa-free transit policy to 55 countries, allowing travelers from nations such as Indonesia, Russia, and Britain to visit without requiring a visa for up to ten days. This move is expected to enhance tourism and boost business engagements within the country.

The policy aims to attract more visitors by making travel easier and more accessible to citizens of the eligible nations. The initiative reflects China's commitment to promoting stronger international connections and fostering economic growth.

Effective from Thursday, this change is part of China's broader strategy to increase cultural exchanges and facilitate smoother travel experiences for international tourists and business people alike.

