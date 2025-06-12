Left Menu

China Expands 240-Hour Visa-Free Transit Policy

China has extended its 240-hour visa-free transit policy to people from 55 countries, including Indonesia, Russia, and Britain. This initiative allows travelers to engage in tourism and business without a visa. The new policy comes into effect on Thursday, aiming to boost tourism and business interactions.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China has announced an extension of its 240-hour visa-free transit policy to 55 countries, allowing travelers from nations such as Indonesia, Russia, and Britain to visit without requiring a visa for up to ten days. This move is expected to enhance tourism and boost business engagements within the country.

The policy aims to attract more visitors by making travel easier and more accessible to citizens of the eligible nations. The initiative reflects China's commitment to promoting stronger international connections and fostering economic growth.

Effective from Thursday, this change is part of China's broader strategy to increase cultural exchanges and facilitate smoother travel experiences for international tourists and business people alike.

