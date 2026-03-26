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Guiding Light of Lord Ram Illuminates Ram Navami

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on Ram Navami, emphasizing Lord Ram's ideals as a global guiding force. He expressed hopes for universal well-being and India's progress with divine blessings. Ram Navami, marking Lord Ram's birth, serves as a reminder of his enduring strength and determination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 15:18 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 15:18 IST
Guiding Light of Lord Ram Illuminates Ram Navami
Lord Ram
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.

Modi emphasized that the ideals of Lord Ram serve as an eternal guiding force not just for the people of India but for all of humanity.

He expressed hopes for universal well-being and the vision of a developed, self-reliant India, inspired by the teachings and life of Lord Ram.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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