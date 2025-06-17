Air India's International Flight Chaos: Cancellations Amid Fleet Checks

Air India faced operational disruptions on Tuesday, leading to the cancellation of six international flights, including routes like London-Amritsar and Delhi-Dubai. These cancellations were attributed to a mix of reasons alongside stringent aircraft fleet inspections.

Additional flights halted during the day encompassed Bengaluru-London, Delhi-Vienna, Delhi-Paris, and Mumbai-San Francisco as per Air India's announcement. This operational shake-up follows earlier cancellations, including the Ahmedabad-London Gatwick route, due to aircraft unavailability.

The cancellations come as part of broader Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) checks on Air India's fleet. The airline regularly operates Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners to the UK and Europe.