Air India Takes Off Again: Flights to Resume Worldwide

Air India is set to progressively resume its flights to the Middle East, Europe, and North America, starting from Tuesday. By June 25, most operations to and from the Middle East will be restored. Reinstating services to U.S. and Canada is prioritized and will occur at the earliest opportunity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 15:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Air India plans to progressively restore its flight operations to various global destinations. Starting Tuesday, the airline will resume services to the Middle East and expects most routes to be operational by June 25.

In addition to the Middle East, the airline is also reinstating flights to and from Europe, with several routes reopening from Tuesday.

The company aims to resume operations to the East Coast of the U.S. and Canada as soon as circumstances allow, signaling a focused effort to restore connectivity on these significant international routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

