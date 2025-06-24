Air India Takes Off Again: Flights to Resume Worldwide
Air India is set to progressively resume its flights to the Middle East, Europe, and North America, starting from Tuesday. By June 25, most operations to and from the Middle East will be restored. Reinstating services to U.S. and Canada is prioritized and will occur at the earliest opportunity.
Air India plans to progressively restore its flight operations to various global destinations. Starting Tuesday, the airline will resume services to the Middle East and expects most routes to be operational by June 25.
In addition to the Middle East, the airline is also reinstating flights to and from Europe, with several routes reopening from Tuesday.
The company aims to resume operations to the East Coast of the U.S. and Canada as soon as circumstances allow, signaling a focused effort to restore connectivity on these significant international routes.
