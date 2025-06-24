Air India Takes Off Again: Flights to Resume Worldwide

Air India plans to progressively restore its flight operations to various global destinations. Starting Tuesday, the airline will resume services to the Middle East and expects most routes to be operational by June 25.

In addition to the Middle East, the airline is also reinstating flights to and from Europe, with several routes reopening from Tuesday.

The company aims to resume operations to the East Coast of the U.S. and Canada as soon as circumstances allow, signaling a focused effort to restore connectivity on these significant international routes.

