Left Menu

Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd Eyes Rs 760 Crore IPO With Strong South India Presence

Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd is launching a Rs 760 crore IPO this week with shares priced between Rs 85-90. The Bengaluru-based hospitality firm, boasting nine hotels in South India, plans to use the funds for debt repayment, land acquisition, and strategic initiatives. Revenue stands at Rs 468.25 crore for 2024-25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 13:51 IST
Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd Eyes Rs 760 Crore IPO With Strong South India Presence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd, a subsidiary of the prominent real estate company Brigade Enterprises Ltd, is set to launch a public issue valued at Rs 760 crore, marking a significant milestone in its growth trajectory.

With a stronghold in the South Indian hospitality market, owning nine hotels with 1,604 keys, the company has strategically priced its IPO shares between Rs 85 and Rs 90. The IPO aims to open for subscription from July 24-28, valuing the firm at over Rs 3,400 crore at the top end.

The funds raised will largely be allocated to debt repayment, land acquisition, and support for future strategic opportunities, reinforcing Brigade's commitment to expanding its hospitality footprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025