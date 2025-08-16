Canada and Mexico: Navigating Trade Relations Amid Tariff Challenges

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is slated for a diplomatic visit to Mexico in September to discuss pressing trade issues with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. This visit underscores the ongoing concern over U.S. tariffs and the upcoming review of the three-nation free trade deal.

The visit was confirmed by a senior official on condition of anonymity. This follows earlier diplomatic engagements where Carney's foreign and finance ministers traveled to Mexico to explore trade diversification opportunities. President Sheinbaum had previously attended the G7 summit in Alberta, Canada, in June.

The meeting gains significance due to sector-specific tariffs imposed by the U.S., such as a 50% tariff on steel and aluminum and a 25% tariff on auto imports. Despite the hurdles, Mexico remains Canada's third-largest trading partner, highlighting the importance of these diplomatic efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)