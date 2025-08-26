Left Menu

Delhi's Revolutionary Startup Policy Boosts Women Entrepreneurs

The draft Delhi Startup Policy introduces incentives for women and marginalized communities, including mentorship and exhibition cost reimbursements. It guarantees high reimbursements for women-led enterprises, aims to establish at least 5,000 startups in a decade, and offers strategic focus in areas like healthcare, fintech, and green technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 18:24 IST
Delhi's Revolutionary Startup Policy Boosts Women Entrepreneurs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has unveiled a draft of its ambitious Delhi Startup Policy 2025, aiming to transform the entrepreneurial landscape with a special focus on inclusivity for women and marginalized communities. The policy proposes a series of incentives, including comprehensive mentorship, financial reimbursements, and strategic support to foster innovation across the capital.

In an effort to bolster female-led startups, Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa emphasizes priority access and enhanced reimbursements, with ceilings set at Rs 5.5 lakh and Rs 11 lakh for domestic and international initiatives led by women. The policy promises 100% reimbursement for exhibition costs, thus removing significant barriers to entry for emerging entrepreneurs.

Beyond financial aid, the policy targets the establishment of 5,000 startups in the next decade through a Rs 200 crore venture capital fund. Emphasizing sectors like fintech and biotechnology, the policy covers core expenses such as lease rentals and intellectual property filings, while a dedicated nodal agency and a new startup portal streamline the administrative procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

