Bullet Train Revolution in South India

Andhra Pradesh's chief minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, has unfolded an ambitious plan to establish bullet train connectivity across key Southern Indian cities. Naidu revealed these plans while speaking at the 'India Food Manufacturing Summit'.

The proposed high-speed rail network aims to link Hyderabad, Amaravati, Chennai, and Bengaluru, catering to the transportation needs of over five crore people. Naidu emphasized that such connectivity would tap into one of the world's largest markets.

Further highlighting infrastructure advancements, the Chief Minister also promised a significant upgrade in roadways maintenance, ensuring even remote roads meet international standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)