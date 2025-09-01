ADB President Marks 20 Years of Partnership with Armenia, Eyes Future Growth

Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masato Kanda wrapped up a one-day official visit to Armenia, reinforcing two decades of close development cooperation as the partnership enters its next phase. The trip, which included meetings with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Finance Minister Vahe Hovhannisyan, highlighted ADB’s enduring commitment to Armenia’s economic growth, resilience, and integration with the wider region.

Celebrating Two Decades of Progress

President Kanda described the milestone as a moment to celebrate achievements while charting new directions.

“I am proud of our collective achievements, which have made a strong impact on Armenia’s development,” he said. “ADB’s partnership with Armenia, marked by key investments in transport, urban infrastructure, and education, has reached more than $2 billion in total lending and assistance.”

Over the past 20 years, ADB has supported projects ranging from modern highways and safer schools to improved urban services. Its partnership with Armenia has become a model of how targeted investment and cooperation can generate measurable improvements in quality of life.

Country Partnership Strategy: 2026–2030

Looking ahead, ADB is working with Armenia on a new Country Partnership Strategy (CPS) for 2026–2030. The strategy will emphasize:

Private sector growth and job creation.

Stronger governance and institutional capacity.

Human capital development , particularly education and skills.

Climate and disaster resilience, a priority given Armenia’s vulnerability to seismic risks and environmental pressures.

Kanda stressed that future cooperation will balance economic opportunity with sustainability, ensuring Armenia remains competitive while safeguarding its natural and human resources.

Regional Integration and Connectivity

The visit also underscored Armenia’s role in regional connectivity. ADB has been central to developing the North-South Road Corridor Investment Program, which links Armenia with neighboring countries and boosts trade potential.

“Improved transport links and cross-border cooperation can unlock significant economic benefits for Armenia and its neighbors,” Kanda said, positioning the country as a vital hub for regional growth.

Commitment to Climate and Conservation

Mr. Kanda praised Armenia for its leadership in hosting COP 17 on Biodiversity in 2026, calling it a testament to the nation’s commitment to environmental stewardship. He highlighted ADB’s efforts to build a pipeline of green projects, showcasing how development goals can align with conservation priorities.

These include potential investments in renewable energy, climate-resilient infrastructure, and ecosystem restoration, projects that will contribute to Armenia’s sustainable development trajectory.

Recognizing Dedication and Service

During his visit, Kanda also met with ADB Country Director Don Lambert, acknowledging his service to Asia and the Pacific’s development. Lambert was presented with a commemorative plaque in recognition of his leadership and dedication.

Tangible Impact on People’s Lives

ADB’s partnership with Armenia has not only modernized infrastructure but also improved safety and quality of life. Initiatives such as the Seismic Safety Improvement Program are reconstructing schools to withstand earthquakes, while urban infrastructure projects are delivering cleaner water, safer transport, and more efficient public services.

These efforts demonstrate ADB’s broader mission: to combine financing with expertise to deliver inclusive, resilient, and sustainable growth.

A Regional Partner for the Future

Founded in 1966 and owned by 69 members—including 50 from Asia and the Pacific—ADB remains one of the world’s leading multilateral development banks. Its work in Armenia reflects the institution’s larger mission: transforming lives through innovation, partnerships, and quality infrastructure while safeguarding the planet for future generations.

As Armenia and ADB celebrate 20 years of collaboration, both sides appear ready to deepen their relationship, ensuring that the next decade delivers even greater progress in prosperity, resilience, and sustainability.