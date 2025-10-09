Left Menu

Sky Turbulence: Air Traffic Controllers Face Dismissal Amid Shutdown

Sean Duffy, U.S. Transportation Secretary, warned that air traffic controllers not showing up for work during the government shutdown might be dismissed. The staffing shortage has led to significant flight delays, with a dramatic increase in delays attributed to absent controllers.

Updated: 09-10-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 20:07 IST
U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy issued a stern warning on Thursday, indicating the potential dismissal of air traffic controllers who fail to report for duty during the ongoing government shutdown. The absenteeism crisis is reportedly causing severe disruptions in air travel.

Duffy praised the majority of controllers who continue working unpaid, but emphasized that a small group's absence has led to what he described as 'massive disruption,' impacting flights nationwide. The National Air Traffic Controllers Association has repeatedly advised its members to maintain their posts despite the lack of pay, highlighting that participation in any job action could lead to removal from federal service.

The staffing shortage issue, which has plagued U.S. air traffic control for over ten years, has been further exacerbated by the shutdown. Over 15,000 flight delays have occurred since Monday, with a significant portion directly tied to air traffic controller absences. Historically, staffing issues have accounted for around 5% of delays, but this figure spiked to 53% recently, as per Duffy's statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

