Rising Dangers: The E-Bike Threat to Young Riders in Australia

In Australia, a mounting concern surrounds the use of e-bikes, particularly after recent incidents that resulted in several fatalities and injuries, primarily affecting children and teenagers.

The lightweight, pedal-assisted bikes, often modified to exceed legal speed limits, present significant safety hazards. Despite regulations capping speeds at 25 km/h, some e-bikes involved in accidents have been found to go much faster.

Experts are urging for stricter enforcement, the introduction of age-based restrictions, and heightened public awareness to mitigate the rising dangers associated with these popular modes of transport.

(With inputs from agencies.)