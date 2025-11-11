Kamdhenu's Profit Soars Amid Reduced Expenses and Strong TMT Demand

Kamdhenu, a leading manufacturer of construction steel bars, reported an impressive 18% increase in net profit for the September quarter, reaching Rs 18.7 crore. This growth is primarily due to a reduction in expenses, as revealed in their latest financial disclosures.

Despite challenging weather conditions affecting some key operational regions, leading to temporary disruptions in volumes and revenue growth, Kamdhenu remains positive about future prospects. The company's CMD, Satish Kumar Agarwal, expressed confidence that these weather-related setbacks are temporary and that market momentum will rebound.

Located in Gurugram, Kamdhenu Group also produces paints, and continues to experience strong demand for its TMT bars, which are benefiting from ongoing infrastructure projects and robust construction activities across the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)