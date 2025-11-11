Left Menu

Kamdhenu's Profit Soars Amid Reduced Expenses and Strong TMT Demand

Kamdhenu, a major steel bar manufacturer, reported an 18% growth in net profit to Rs 18.7 crore for the September quarter. The rise is attributed to reduced expenses, despite weather disruptions. The company remains optimistic, with ongoing demand for TMT bars bolstered by robust construction activities.

Updated: 11-11-2025 15:50 IST
  India

Kamdhenu, a leading manufacturer of construction steel bars, reported an impressive 18% increase in net profit for the September quarter, reaching Rs 18.7 crore. This growth is primarily due to a reduction in expenses, as revealed in their latest financial disclosures.

Despite challenging weather conditions affecting some key operational regions, leading to temporary disruptions in volumes and revenue growth, Kamdhenu remains positive about future prospects. The company's CMD, Satish Kumar Agarwal, expressed confidence that these weather-related setbacks are temporary and that market momentum will rebound.

Located in Gurugram, Kamdhenu Group also produces paints, and continues to experience strong demand for its TMT bars, which are benefiting from ongoing infrastructure projects and robust construction activities across the sector.

