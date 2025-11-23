Left Menu

Delhi Metro Phase-IV Expansion to Boost Connectivity with Four New Underground Stations

Phase-IV of the Delhi Metro expansion will include four new underground stations to enhance connectivity in central and east Delhi. These stations will feature comprehensive infrastructure and integration of essential systems. The project aims to improve mobility and ease congestion in the national capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 22:13 IST
The forthcoming Phase-IV expansion of the Delhi Metro is set to include four underground stations designed to enhance connectivity between central and east Delhi. The stations—New Delhi, Delhi Gate, Delhi Sachivalaya-IG Stadium, and Indraprastha—are part of this significant infrastructure project spearheaded by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The DMRC has committed to designing and constructing comprehensive station structures that encompass platform areas, concourse levels, and service corridors. This development ensures an integrated approach to architectural, structural, mechanical, and electrical systems. Included in the station's construction are vital elements like cut-and-cover station boxes, base slabs, concourse slabs, and pedestrian subways to support smooth passenger flow.

The expansion will also feature essential support facilities including tunnel ventilation rooms, auxiliary substations, and centralised cooling systems, aimed at ensuring full operational readiness upon completion. The entire project, outlined in the tender documents, is budgeted at Rs 175.6 million with a bid security submission deadline set for January 12, 2026.

