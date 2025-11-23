Delhi Metro Phase-IV Expansion to Boost Connectivity with Four New Underground Stations

The forthcoming Phase-IV expansion of the Delhi Metro is set to include four underground stations designed to enhance connectivity between central and east Delhi. The stations—New Delhi, Delhi Gate, Delhi Sachivalaya-IG Stadium, and Indraprastha—are part of this significant infrastructure project spearheaded by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The DMRC has committed to designing and constructing comprehensive station structures that encompass platform areas, concourse levels, and service corridors. This development ensures an integrated approach to architectural, structural, mechanical, and electrical systems. Included in the station's construction are vital elements like cut-and-cover station boxes, base slabs, concourse slabs, and pedestrian subways to support smooth passenger flow.

The expansion will also feature essential support facilities including tunnel ventilation rooms, auxiliary substations, and centralised cooling systems, aimed at ensuring full operational readiness upon completion. The entire project, outlined in the tender documents, is budgeted at Rs 175.6 million with a bid security submission deadline set for January 12, 2026.

