Amit Shah's Bold Prediction: BJP's Assured Return in Assam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has projected a strong showing for the BJP in Assam, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Speaking at a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) youth convention, Shah expressed confidence that the party would return to power with the 'largest ever mandate.'

Shah called upon the populace to lend their support to the BJP, assuring them of the removal of infiltrators from India. Criticizing Congress for allegedly sheltering infiltrators, Shah stated the BJP is committed to identifying and expelling all infiltrators, accusing Congress of having historically normalized such practices.

He further claimed that during Congress's governance, Assam saw significant violence, with youth fatalities. Shah charged Congress with corruption and familial nepotism, contrasting it with the BJP's focus on development and safeguarding the interests of the children of the underprivileged.