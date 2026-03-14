TMC Accuses Modi of 'False Narrative' on Bengal Development
TMC criticized Prime Minister Modi, accusing him of misinformation regarding West Bengal’s development. They claimed the Centre withheld significant funds while labeling Modi as a BJP campaigner. TMC rebutted Modi’s unemployment and infiltration claims, asserting BJP's divisive tactics and alleged misuse of LPG cylinders in Bengal.
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The Trinamool Congress (TMC) slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, claiming he fabricates a 'false narrative' about employment and overall development in West Bengal. During a press conference, TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh alleged that Modi acts more as a BJP campaigner than as a national leader.
Ghosh criticized Modi's claim of allocating funds for the state's improvement, alleging that the Centre has withheld dues amounting to Rs 2 lakh crore. The TMC maintains that West Bengal has one of the lowest unemployment rates, contradicting Modi's assertions. Education Minister Bratya Basu accused Modi of making divisive remarks about infiltrators and minorities.
The TMC lambasted BJP's polarizing tactics and criticized the handling of Modi's rally, including the use of LPG cylinders amid shortages. Senior TMC members highlighted the alleged failure of BJP narratives and announced plans to legally challenge recent attacks associated with the rally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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