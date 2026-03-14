Left Menu

TMC Accuses Modi of 'False Narrative' on Bengal Development

TMC criticized Prime Minister Modi, accusing him of misinformation regarding West Bengal’s development. They claimed the Centre withheld significant funds while labeling Modi as a BJP campaigner. TMC rebutted Modi’s unemployment and infiltration claims, asserting BJP's divisive tactics and alleged misuse of LPG cylinders in Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-03-2026 20:55 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 20:55 IST
TMC Accuses Modi of 'False Narrative' on Bengal Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, claiming he fabricates a 'false narrative' about employment and overall development in West Bengal. During a press conference, TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh alleged that Modi acts more as a BJP campaigner than as a national leader.

Ghosh criticized Modi's claim of allocating funds for the state's improvement, alleging that the Centre has withheld dues amounting to Rs 2 lakh crore. The TMC maintains that West Bengal has one of the lowest unemployment rates, contradicting Modi's assertions. Education Minister Bratya Basu accused Modi of making divisive remarks about infiltrators and minorities.

The TMC lambasted BJP's polarizing tactics and criticized the handling of Modi's rally, including the use of LPG cylinders amid shortages. Senior TMC members highlighted the alleged failure of BJP narratives and announced plans to legally challenge recent attacks associated with the rally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global
2
Women Leaders Call for Urgent Action to Strengthen Justice Systems at UN’s CSW70

Women Leaders Call for Urgent Action to Strengthen Justice Systems at UN’s C...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026