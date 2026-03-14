Strike in Isfahan: Tragedy at the Factory
A deadly strike by Israel and the United States targeted a factory in Isfahan, Iran, resulting in the death of at least 15 people. The facility, which manufactures heaters and refrigerators, was in operation at the time, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 22:17 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 22:17 IST
A strike by Israel and the United States led to a tragic incident in Isfahan, Iran, where a factory was hit, resulting in at least 15 fatalities, the Fars news agency reported.
This factory, known for producing heaters and refrigerators, was operational during the attack, contributing to the high number of casualties.
The semi-official Fars news agency highlighted the immediate impact of the incident, which has intensified regional tensions.
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