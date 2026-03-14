India Secures Fertiliser Supplies Amid West Asia Crisis
India accelerates fertiliser imports to secure supplies for the kharif planting season, as disruptions in gas shipments and shipping routes occur due to the West Asia crisis. The government advances its global urea import tender and expedites orders to ensure adequate stocks for peak kharif demand.
- Country:
- India
India has accelerated fertiliser imports to secure supplies for the upcoming kharif sowing season, amid disruptions caused by the West Asia crisis. According to government sources, this swift action comes as gas shipments and shipping routes face disturbances.
To counter the potential shortage, India has advanced its global tender for urea imports, ordering 13.5 lakh tonnes by mid-February. Of this, 90 per cent is projected to reach India by the end of March. Domestic urea production meets about 30-31 million tonnes annually, with imports bridging the demand gap.
The government is ensuring supply by approving spot gas purchases through EPMC and GAIL, with the first phase set to be completed by March 17. With stocks standing robust, officials expect comfortable supplies ahead of peak kharif demand by May 15, barring any abnormal market activity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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