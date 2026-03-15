Karnataka CM Pushes for LPG Import to Alleviate State Shortage

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday highlighted the pressing issue of cooking gas shortage in the state, urging the central government to explore alternative measures including the importation of LPG from other countries. Addressing media personnel, Siddaramaiah stressed the state's proactive steps in addressing the shortage through legislative platforms and correspondence with the Union government.

The Chief Minister expressed concerns that the shortage would adversely affect daily life, particularly for those relying on restaurants for meals. Despite assurances from Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for uninterrupted supply, Siddaramaiah continues to press for swift action.

Responding to criticism from state BJP leaders, who allege that the shortage is isolated to Karnataka, Siddaramaiah challenged them to facilitate supply to the state, dismissing any notion of hoarding. The Chief Minister implores the Union government to take immediate actions to stabilize the situation and prevent further disruption to public life.