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Strategic Sabroom ICP: A Gateway to Enhanced Indo-Bangla Trade

Brigadier Nishant Chandel inspected the Sabroom Integrated Check Post in Tripura amidst Bangladesh's unrest. The ICP, once operational, will enhance trade connectivity with Bangladesh, reducing logistics costs between Kolkata and northeastern states. The facility aims to boost cross-border trade and collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 20-03-2026 20:55 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 20:55 IST
Strategic Sabroom ICP: A Gateway to Enhanced Indo-Bangla Trade
  • Country:
  • India

Brigadier Nishant Chandel, Deputy Inspector General of Assam Rifles, visited the Sabroom Integrated Check Post (ICP) in South Tripura to assess its operational readiness, an official statement confirmed on Friday.

The ICP, poised for activation, has been inactive since a student uprising erupted in Bangladesh this June. During his visit, Chandel engaged with officials from the Land Ports Authority of India, receiving comprehensive briefings on the infrastructure and functionality of the facility.

Chandel also held discussions with Border Security Force personnel on enhancing security and addressing anticipated challenges. The Sabroom ICP is set to play a crucial role in strengthening cross-border trade with Bangladesh, following the inauguration of Maitri Setu bridge linking Sabroom with Ramgarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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