Riyan Parag Boosts Proxgy Growth with Rs 2-Crore Investment

In a strategic move, Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag has made a Rs 2-crore investment in Proxgy, a forward-thinking company building 'Make in India' products.

By joining forces with other cricket stars like Ajinkya Rahane, Parag supports Proxgy's vision of innovation intertwined with real-world impact and safety for workers in tough environments.

The startup's national acclaim is underpinned by prestigious awards like the Graham Bell and CES Innovation Awards, marking it as one of the highest-funded ventures in the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)