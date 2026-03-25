Riyan Parag Boosts Proxgy Growth with Rs 2-Crore Investment
Riyan Parag, captain of Rajasthan Royals, has invested Rs 2-crore in Proxgy, a rapidly growing Make in India company known for its innovative products. Parag joins other cricketers, like Ajinkya Rahane, in supporting Proxgy. The company's focus on safety and accessibility has garnered significant attention and awards.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-03-2026 12:45 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 12:45 IST
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move, Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag has made a Rs 2-crore investment in Proxgy, a forward-thinking company building 'Make in India' products.
By joining forces with other cricket stars like Ajinkya Rahane, Parag supports Proxgy's vision of innovation intertwined with real-world impact and safety for workers in tough environments.
The startup's national acclaim is underpinned by prestigious awards like the Graham Bell and CES Innovation Awards, marking it as one of the highest-funded ventures in the market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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