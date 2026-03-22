Railway Urges Public to Halt Hazardous Stone Pelting on Trains
Southern Railway has issued a public appeal to stop stone pelting incidents on trains due to safety threats. Such actions, punishable under law, can cause severe injuries. Railway authorities are increasing patrols and surveillance, urging community involvement to educate and prevent these unlawful acts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 22-03-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 18:38 IST
- Country:
- India
In a recent outbreak of dangerous activities, Southern Railway has made an urgent public appeal to cease stone pelting on moving trains, following incidents jeopardizing passenger safety and disrupting services.
The railway authorities emphasize that such unlawful acts can cause grave harm, leading to shattered windows and potential serious injuries, especially among vulnerable passengers such as children and seniors.
In response, increased patrols and surveillance are underway by the Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police, while public cooperation is being solicited to educate and prevent such actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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