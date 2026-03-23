Strategic Shift: Aloke Singh Takes Helm as IndiGo Chief Strategy Officer

In a major leadership transition, IndiGo, the nation's flagship airline, has appointed Aloke Singh as its Chief Strategy Officer. This decision follows the recent exit of CEO Pieter Elbers, signifying a strategic shift within the company.

Singh, who has a rich background in aviation leadership, including a notable tenure at Air India Express, will play a pivotal role in driving IndiGo's long-term strategic planning. His efforts will focus on enhancing the airline's operational efficiency and fostering growth amid an evolving global aviation landscape.

Singh's appointment is seen as a strategic move to reinforce IndiGo's position in the competitive aviation sector and is anticipated to accelerate the airline's expansion, strengthening its international market footprint.