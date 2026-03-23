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Himachal Pradesh Assembly Approves Controversial 'Orphan and Widow' Fuel Cess

Himachal Pradesh's Assembly has passed a VAT amendment bill imposing a new cess on petrol and diesel to fund welfare for orphans and widows. Despite opposition from the BJP, which cited fears of fuel price hikes, the government argues it's a necessary measure for sustainable revenue for welfare initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 23-03-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 20:48 IST
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Approves Controversial 'Orphan and Widow' Fuel Cess
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In a contentious move, the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Monday approved a VAT amendment bill introducing a new cess on petrol and high-speed diesel. Dubbed the 'Orphan and Widow' cess, this levy could add up to Rs 5 per litre, sparking a walkout from opposition BJP members.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu defended the cess, asserting it will provide a dedicated revenue stream for orphan and widow welfare projects. However, opposition members warned it would inflate fuel costs, pointing to ongoing geopolitical tensions as a potential catalyst for further price increases.

BJP members criticized the government's decision, labeling it as harmful to all citizens, from truck drivers to the average consumer. The assembly session concluded with a heated exchange, prompting BJP members to walk out in protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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