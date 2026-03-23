Gehlot Criticizes BJP Over Delays in Public Welfare Projects

In a pointed critique of the BJP, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of Rajasthan accused the ruling party of stalling several public welfare projects originally initiated during Congress's governance. The senior Congress leader claimed that since the BJP's rise to power in the state, crucial development projects have experienced delays and cost escalations, depriving citizens of their intended benefits.

Gehlot highlighted the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Governance and Social Sciences in Jaipur as a prime example of such delays, noting that while its construction was completed in 2024, it has yet to be made operational. He stressed the importance of developing institutions for future generations without succumbing to political biases.

The former chief minister urged the government to activate the institute, designed to provide top-tier education and research opportunities, to mitigate any disruptions hindering public welfare initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)