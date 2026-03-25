Madhya Pradesh Dispels Fuel Shortage Rumors

In a reassuring statement, Madhya Pradesh's Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Govind Singh Rajput confirmed that there is no shortage of petrol and diesel in the state. Excessive queues and panic buying at petrol stations have resulted from unfounded rumors, he emphasized.

Minister Rajput assured that petrol and diesel supplies remain uninterrupted from depots, and there has been no price increase reported by the oil companies. Citizens have been advised against panic buying and hoarding, as sufficient stocks are available across the state.

Officials, including the state control room in Bhopal, are actively monitoring the situation to prevent misinformation from spreading. Amid the tensions in West Asia, state-owned oil companies have also confirmed a steady supply of petrol, diesel, and LPG nationwide, urging the public to ignore social media rumors.