ECB Mulls Rate Hikes Amid Middle East Tensions

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), indicated on Wednesday that rising interest rates in the euro zone could be on the horizon if tensions in the Middle East increase inflation pressure. The ECB kept rates steady last week but cautioned about upcoming price surges. Now, policymakers are discussing the triggers that could necessitate actions to prevent sustained inflation.

Lagarde explained the ECB's need for a "forceful or persistent" reaction if inflation remains above their 2% target for long. Even minor deviations from this target may require careful policy adjustments. Her remarks came amid declining business confidence due to conflict implications in the euro zone, already affecting countries like Germany, Portugal, and Italy with slowed growth prospects.

Bank of Finland governor Olli Rehn advised consideration beyond oil price fluctuations, focusing on broader economic conditions. ECB members continue to assess scenarios aligned with medium-term price stability, underscoring vigilance for early inflation indicators like wage increases and company price expectations to inform their monetary policy decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)