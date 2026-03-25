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Tragedy in Patna: Ganga River Claims Two Lives

Two boys from Patna tragically drowned in the Ganga River and one remains missing after they went for a morning bath. The incident occurred at Malsalami ghat. Efforts are being made to find the third boy by police and the State Disaster Response Force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 25-03-2026 20:41 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 20:41 IST
Tragedy in Patna: Ganga River Claims Two Lives
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  • India

In a tragic incident on Wednesday, two boys drowned in the Ganga River while a third remains missing. They were part of a group of friends who went for a bath at the Malsalami ghat in Patna.

The victims, identified as Ganesh Kumar and Rohit Kumar, both 18, were pronounced dead after being retrieved and rushed to Nalanda Medical College Hospital by authorities.

Malsalami SHO Raj Kumar Singh reported that police, assisted by the State Disaster Response Force, are actively searching for the third boy, Shibu Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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