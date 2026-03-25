Tragedy in Patna: Ganga River Claims Two Lives

In a tragic incident on Wednesday, two boys drowned in the Ganga River while a third remains missing. They were part of a group of friends who went for a bath at the Malsalami ghat in Patna.

The victims, identified as Ganesh Kumar and Rohit Kumar, both 18, were pronounced dead after being retrieved and rushed to Nalanda Medical College Hospital by authorities.

Malsalami SHO Raj Kumar Singh reported that police, assisted by the State Disaster Response Force, are actively searching for the third boy, Shibu Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)